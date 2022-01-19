Sophia Ramos led the Aztecs with 18 points

January 19, 2022 (Reno) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (9-9, 3-4) lost at Nevada (12-4, 4-0) 58-46 Wednesday evening. SDSU shot 50 percent from three but couldn’t overcome poor free throw shooting and turnover issues which led to a season low 46 points.

Sophia Ramos paced the Aztecs with 18 points and Mallory Adams chipped in 11.

The Aztecs, who were playing with just eight scholarship players, opened up the game on an 8-2 run and led by as much as eight points in the first quarter while holding the Wolf Pack to 3-for-16 shooting.

Nevada missed nine of their first 10 threes but was able to keep it close due to SDSU turning the ball over nine times in the game’s first 13 minutes. This helped the Wolf Pack go on an 11-2 run and take their first lead 17-16 midway through the second quarter.

SDSU held a two-point lead at the halftime break and continued to be efficient from the field in the second half, but the empty possessions added up and Nevada pushed their lead to double-digits in the fourth quarter.

The Aztecs held Nevada to 32.1 percent shooting from the floor and 27.3 percent from deep.

Nevada’s Audrey Roden had nine of her 12 points in the third quarter and the Wolf Pack were led by Da’Ja Hamilton’s 18.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs turned the ball over a season-high 24 times which led to 23 points for the Wolf Pack.

THE NOTE

Mallory Adams has made at least four three-pointers in four straight games. She leads the Mountain West in made threes in conference games.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs are off until next Thursday (Jan. 27) when they host Air Force at 6 p.m.

