Sophia Ramos paced the Aztecs with 19 points

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

December 1, 2021 San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (4-4) lost to San Diego (5-2) 63-51 inside Viejas Arena Wednesday evening.

SDSU was led by Sophia Ramos, who scored 19 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the line. Asia Avinger had 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

An early 9-2 run by the Toreros gave them a 13-6 lead. SDSU forced five turnovers in the first quarter and then held USD to six points in the second quarter to pull within two (23-21) at the halftime break.

SDSU took a 31-30 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter, their first lead since being up 2-0. However, the Toreros immediately responded with an 11-1 run to push their lead to nine.

The Toreros were led by Steph Gorman and Kiera Oakry who combined for 25 points and seven made threes.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Toreros were 44 percent from three (8-18).

THE NOTE

This was the first home loss of the year for the Aztecs (3-1).

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at California Baptist next Wednesday.

Box