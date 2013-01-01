SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL STUMBLES AT COLORADO STATE 71-58

Abby Prohaska led SDSU with 21 points

January 16. 2023 (Fort Collins, Colo.) - The San Diego State women’s basketball team (14-5, 4-2) fell at Colorado State (12-5, 5-1) 71-58 Monday evening.

The Aztecs entered the fourth quarter down just four points, but went cold in the final 10 minutes allowing the Rams to win by double-digits.

SDSU was led by Abby Prohaska’s 21 points. Sophia Ramos added 15 points and five assists and Kim Villalobos had 12 points and seven rebounds. Asia Avinger chipped in seven rebounds and five assists.

After trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, SDSU went up 17-14 following a 5-0 run. CSU then retook the lead after the Aztecs struggled with turnovers.

SDSU finished the second quarter on a 9-2 run to tie up the score at 32 at the halftime break.

The Aztecs were just 1-for-13 from the field in the final quarter.

After outscoring Boise State 22-2 on points off turnovers Saturday, it was the Rams outscoring SDSU 16-0 in that category Monday. CSU had just five turnovers while the Aztecs had 15.

McKenna Hofschild led all scorers with 28 points on 11-for-16 scoring while also dishing out nine assists.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Rams outshot the Aztecs from the field 62 percent to 28 percent in the second half.

THE NOTE

This was Abby Prohaska’s second game with 20 or more points this season.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host New Mexico Thursday morning at 11 a.m. for their Field Trip game.

