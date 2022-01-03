Source: goaztecs.com

January 3, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (7-7, 1-2) upset Colorado State (10-2, 1-1) 73-63 inside Viejas Arena Monday evening.

Asia Avinger had the best game of her young career, finishing with 24 points and seven assists. Mallory Adams notched a double-double with 14 points, all coming in the second half, and 12 rebounds. Sophia Ramos was steady as usual and finished with 12 points and Isabela Hernandez scored a season-high 11.

Through the first three quarters, the Aztecs held the Rams to 27 percent shooting from the field and 18 percent from three and pushed their lead to as much as 22 points. The Rams found their stroke in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

A sign of things to come, Avinger scored the first six points for the Aztecs, but SDSU didn’t take their first lead until the final seconds of the first quarter after Kim Villalobos hit a jumper in the closing seconds.

This was the beginning of an 11-1 SDSU run that gave them a 23-14 lead.

The Rams made the first three of the game and then missed their next 13 and after another Aztec buzzer beater, this time by Asia Avinger, SDSU took a 33-22 lead at the halftime break.

The Aztecs scored the first seven points of the third quarter and in a blink of an eye, they were up 18 (40-22).

The Rams began the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to bring the score to 55-44, but they didn’t get it down to single-digits until the final minute.

SDSU had just eight turnovers and were efficient from both the free throw line (11-12) and three-point arc (6-14).

The Rams were led by McKenna Hofschild’s 22 points. Karly Murphy had 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Rams had zero bench points, and all five starters played 30 minutes or more.

STAT OF THE GAME

Asia Avinger scored or assisted on 17 of SDSU’s 28 field goals.

THE NOTE I

Tonight was Mallory Adams 11th career double-double, but her first in over two years (Nov. 17, 2019).

THE NOTE II

Entering the night, Colorado State’s only loss was to Louisville, who is currently No. 3 in the country.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs are off until Sunday when they play at New Mexico at 1 p.m.

