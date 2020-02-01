Taylor Kalmer paced SDSU with 14 points

January 1, 2020 (Fresno) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (6-9, 1-2) fell at Fresno State (10-4, 3-0) 79-54 Wednesday evening inside the Save Mart Center.

SDSU was led by Taylor Kalmer’s 14 points. Baylee Vanderdoes and Téa Adams added 11 points each.

The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the game and started the night on a 15-2 run. SDSU turnovers and Fresno State’s second chance points helped the Bulldogs gain an early advantage and the Aztecs never could recover.

Fresno State pushed their lead to 20 midway through the second quarter, however the Aztecs finished the half on a 6-0 run and trailed 36-22 at the halftime break.

The closest SDSU would get in the fourth quarter was 18 points which followed a 9-2 run.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Bulldogs 37-34 and were led by Baylee Vanderdoes’ seven rebounds. SDSU had a season-low three assists and tied a season-low with two three-pointers.

Fresno State had four players in double-digits and was led by Maddi Utti’s 19 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs were outscored on points off turnovers 22-4 and had a season-high 21 turnovers.

THE NOTE

This was Baylee Vanderdoes’ 100th career game.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs return to San Diego to host Utah State Saturday at 1 p.m.

