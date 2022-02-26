Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 26, 2022 (Laramie, Wyo.) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (14-14, 8-9) fell at Wyoming (14-11, 10-6) 70-46 Saturday afternoon. The Aztecs trailed by just two points midway through the third quarter but saw the Cowgirls begin the fourth quarter on an 18-5 run to put the game out of reach.

SDSU was 7-for-14 from three but struggled from inside the arc. Mallory Adams led SDSU with 12 points and had seven rebounds. Sophia Ramos finished with 11 points and surpassed 1,500 points in her career to move into fifth place all-time.

The first half was a defensive battle with the two schools combining for just 51 points in the first 20 minutes. The Cowgirls closed out the first half on a 7-0 run to hold a 31-20 lead at the halftime break.

The Aztecs then responded with a 7-0 run of their own to start early in the third quarter to pull within two points. Wyoming held a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter and then put the game out of reach, outscoring SDSU 26-9 in the final 10 minutes.

The Cowgirls were powered by McKinley Bradshaw and Quinn Weidemann who combined to make 10 three-pointers and 47 points. Bradshaw poured in 30 points and Weidemann had 17.

Wyoming outrebounded the Aztecs 46-32 and were led by Allyson Fertig’s 11.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs were 7-for-14 (50%) from three but just 11-for-50 (22%) inside the arc.

THE NOTE I

Sophia Ramos surpassed 1,500 points in her career in the first quarter and now is fifth all-time in SDSU history in points after passing Aztec Hall of Famer Jené Morris.

THE NOTE II

With the loss, the Aztecs can’t finish higher than sixth place. The top five teams receive a first-round bye in next weekend’s Mountain West Tournament.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs wrap up their regular season at Air Force on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Box