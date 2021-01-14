Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 24, 2021 (San Diego) - The San Diego State women’s basketball team (5-8, 3-4) fell to Air Force (4-9, 2-6) Sunday afternoon inside Viejas Arena. The Aztecs led by as much as 10 points in the fourth quarter but saw the Falcons finish the game on a 19-6 run.

Mercedes Staples continued her hot streak, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Téa Adams had 11 points, seven assists and tied a career-high with five steals. Kim Villalobos also hauled in 10 rebounds.

The Aztecs trailed by five after the first quarter but took the lead after holding the Falcons to just three field goals in the second quarter. The Falcons missed their final 13 shots of the half.

The second half was full of runs. A 9-0 Aztec run gave SDSU a 10-point lead midway through the third. Air Force responded with their own 14-3 run to tie the game at 39.

The Aztecs answered with a 10-0 run and led 49-39 with 5:01 remaining. From that point on, it was all Air Force. They would score the next 10 points and 19 of the next 22 to escape San Diego with the victory.

The Aztecs had 14 offensive rebounds and a season-high 24 points in the paint.

Air Force was led by Briana Autrey’s 18 points. Riley Snyder added 15 while Emily Conroe (10 rebounds) and Kassady Huffman (9 rebounds) cleaned the glass for the Falcons.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Falcons finished the game on a 19-6 run.

THE NOTE I

Téa Adams tied a career-high with five steals.

THE NOTE II

Isabela Hernandez played a career-high 37 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs head to Wyoming for a two-game series (Thursday and Saturday).

