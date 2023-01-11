SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL WINS AT FRESNO STATE 49-43 IN BATTLE OF MOUNTAIN WEST'S TOP TWO DEFENSES

The Aztecs have held their opponents under 50 points six times

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 11, 2023 (Fresno) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (13-4, 3-1) won at Fresno State (7-9, 1-4) 49-43 Wednesday evening. Behind stingy defense, SDSU held an opponent under 50 points for the sixth time this season.

“We did a great job defensively, but we're still learning how to play a full 40 minutes,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “Our effort in the first three quarters gave us a little bit of a cushion. We took some good shots, but they didn't fall, and we also missed some free throws that we needed to make. In this league, it’s tough to win on the road, so I'm grateful that we were able to escape with a win.”

Yummy Morris led the Aztecs with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and brought in a game-high eight rebounds. Sophia Ramos had 13 points, her 100th career game scoring in double-digits.

The Aztecs went on a 10-0 run early in the game and then held a lead for the rest of the way. SDSU held the Bulldogs within a bucket for a six-minute stretch in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead.

Fresno State would score just eight points in each of the first and second quarters.

While the Aztec defense was superb all night, their offense slowed down in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Bulldogs to cut their deficit to single-digits, but it was too little too late.

SDSU outscored the Bulldogs 16-7 in points off turnovers and 13-6 in second chance points.

The Bulldogs were led by Amaya West’s 18 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs shot 42 percent from three while holding the Bulldogs to 13 percent from deep.

THE NOTE I

SDSU held an opponent under 50 points for the sixth time this season. They are holding opponents to 54.9 points per game, the lowest in the Mountain West.

THE NOTE II

Sophia Ramos had 13 points, her 100th career game scoring in double-digits. Ramos is second in program history in career points.

QUOTE OF THE GAME

“Yummy’s amazing, but what impressed me the most tonight was not the stat line, but how she was in the locker room firing up and challenging our team at halftime. We can coach our butts off and do everything that we need to do, but the best teams are player-led and that's the difference between this year and other years is we have players in the locker room challenging each other, complementing each other, and communicating with each other.” --Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson on Yummy Morris’ leadership

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Boise State Saturday at noon. The Broncos lost to Colorado State 71-50 Wednesday.

Box