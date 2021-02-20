Tea Adams scored the game winner in the final seconds

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

February 20, 2021 (San Diego) - Téa Adams scored the game-winning bucket with five seconds left to lift the Aztec women’s basketball team (6-14, 4-10) to a thrilling 79-77 win over Fresno State (13-7, 11-4) Saturday afternoon inside Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs were down four with 1:45 left but then went on a 7-0 run to take the lead. Haley Cavinder hit a three to tie, her fifth of the fourth quarter, after a pair of Bulldog offensive rebounds with 13 seconds left to set up SDSU’s final play.

Adams, SDSU’s lone senior, drove to the left and scooped the game-winner up and under the Bulldog defender with her right hand with just under five seconds remaining. Fresno State, who was without a timeout, then pushed the ball down the floor and had a decent look from three from Brooke Walling that rimmed out.

This was Adams, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists, third time scoring a game-winning shot in the closing seconds of a game in her career.

Sophia Ramos led the Aztecs with 22 points and seven assists. Mercedes Staples had 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting and freshman Kamaria Gipson chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

The Aztecs had a fast start, hitting six of their first eight shots while forcing four quick turnovers to open up a 13-7 lead. SDSU finished with 22 first quarter points, a season high.

The Bulldogs, who have one of the most explosive offenses in the conference, responded with a 15-0 run and went up by eight with 7:28 left in the second quarter, their largest lead of the day.

The Aztecs cut their deficit to five points at the half and then began the third quarter on an 11-2 run to retake the lead.

SDSU shot an efficient 60 percent from the field in the fourth quarter but Haley Cavinder was on fire, scoring 18 points in the quarter.

In a game that featured 12 lead changes and eight ties, it was all knotted up with 4:18 left. Fresno State would score the next four before SDSU went on their run.

SDSU had six players score in the pivotal fourth quarter and had huge buckets down the stretch from Ramos and Staples before Adams’ game-winner.

Haley Cavinder finished with 27 points and scored 18 of Fresno State’s 20 in the final quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Aztecs hit a season-high 10 three-pointers on 23 attempts.

STAT OF THE GAME II

The Aztecs had 21 assists, their second consecutive game dishing out 20 or more.

THE NOTE I

This was the third time in Téa Adams’ career that she has hit a game-winning shot in the final seconds of the game.

THE NOTE II

Today was the first time SDSU has had two players score 20 points (Ramos and Staples) or more since December 7, 2019 (Sophia Ramos and Taylor Kalmer).

UP NEXT

The Aztecs and Bulldogs face off again Sunday at 1 p.m. inside Viejas Arena.

Box