Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

January 8, 2020 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (8-9, 3-2) won an overtime thriller 67-60 over Wyoming (7-7, 3-2) Wednesday evening inside Viejas Arena. Taylor Kalmer hit a three at the buzzer at the end of regulation to force overtime and then the Aztecs outscored the Cowgirls 13-6 in the extra period to improve to 3-2 in conference play.

Zayn Dornstauder led the Aztecs with a career-high 18 points on 9-for-14 shooting while Monique Terry also set a career-high with 14 points. Sophia Ramos (11), Taylor Kalmer (11) and Téa Adams (10) all scored in double-digits. Adams led the team with seven assists.

The Cowgirls scored the first seven points of the game and saw their first nine points come from Tereza Vitulova, who finished with a game-high 28. Monique Terry scored 11 of her 14 points in the first quarter.

The Aztecs wouldn’t take the lead until the pivotal third quarter where they held the Cowgirls to four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

SDSU led by four points with 6:08 remaining but then saw Wyoming go on a 10-0 run to go up by six with 2:32 left. The Aztecs chipped away at the lead and had the ball down two with 26 seconds left. Monique Terry had a good look from three, but it rimmed out. Wyoming was fouled and made one of two free throws to set up Kalmer’s dramatics.

On a busted play, Taylor Kalmer caught the ball on the wing and received a screen from Zayn Dornstauder and then launched a shot over two defenders and the ball went through the net just as the clock hit zeroes.

In overtime, Wyoming got the first bucket, but then the Aztecs went on a 7-0 run and never relinquished the lead.

Wyoming was led by Tereza Vitulova’s 28 points. Taylor Rusk added 11 with nine rebounds. The Cowgirls only had four players score.

STAT OF THE GAME I

The Aztecs held Wyoming to four points in the third quarter, the fewest they have allowed an opponent to score in any quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME II

Per ESPN’s Win Probability Index, the Aztecs had a 1.8 percent chance to win when they inbounded the ball down three with five seconds left.

THE NOTE

Prior to Saturday, Monique Terry had scored in double-digits once in 85 career games. She has now done so in each of her last two games.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs play at Boise State, the reigning Mountain West champs, Saturday at 1 p.m.

