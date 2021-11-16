The Aztecs trailed by as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter and lost 60-56

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

November 16, 2021 (Fullerton) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (2-1) lost their first game of the season, falling at Cal State Fullerton (2-1) 60-56 Tuesday evening inside Titan Gym. SDSU fell behind big early and trailed by as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter before racing back to cut their deficit to four late in the fourth quarter.

Sophia Ramos led SDSU in scoring with 17 points while Mercedes Staples brought down 12 rebounds, one off her career-high. Kamaria Gipson added eight points and eight rebounds.

The Aztecs began the game on a 9-0 run, but then saw the Titans go on a 21-2 run to go up 21-11. Cal State Fullerton held a 30-16 lead at the halftime break.

A Fullerton three on their first possession of the fourth quarter gave them a 24-point lead, SDSU then reeled off a 25-6 run. The Aztecs scored 28 points in the fourth quarter.

The Aztecs outrebounded the Titans 43-33 and had a 17-6 advantage on the offensive glass.

The Titans were led by Lily Wahinekapu, who scored 24 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Aixchel Hernandez had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

After SDSU began the game on a 9-0 run, the Titans scored 21 of the next 23 points.

THE NOTE

Tuesday’s loss snapped a 10-game winning streak against the Titans.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs return home Saturday when they host Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. inside Viejas Arena.

