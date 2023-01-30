SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL'S RALLY FALLS SHORT AT BOISE STATE

The Aztecs got within three points after trailing by 16 with 6:29 left
Source: goaztecs.com
Photo courtesy goaztecs.com
January 30, 2023 (Boise) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (18-6, 8-3) fell at Boise State (10-13, 5-5) 62-57 Monday evening. SDSU trailed by 16 points with 6:29 left but was able to rally to get within three points before the Broncos put the game away with free throws.
Three Aztecs had double-digit points, led by Asia Avinger’s 13. Mercedes Staples had 12 with nine coming in the first quarter and Yummy Morris had 10 and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Aztecs got off to a fast start and forced seven turnovers in Boise State’s first nine possessions to open a 13-1 lead.
SDSU went cold in the second quarter though and made just 2 of their 13 shots while the Broncos were 8-for-15 and went on an extended 23-4 run to take a 27-21 lead at the half.
The shooting woes continued for the Aztecs in the third quarter where they were just 4-for-17 while the Broncos shot 50 percent.
In the fourth, Boise State raced to a 16-point lead, but SDSU responded with a 12-0 run to bring the score to 54-40 with 3:14 left.
The Aztecs got within three with 27 seconds left but then Anna Ostlie made two free throws.
SDSU won the turnover battle 23-11 and scored 25 points off Bronco miscues.
STAT OF THE GAME
Boise State made eight of their first nine three-pointers.
THE NOTE
The Aztecs field goal percentage of 34.3 was their lowest in conference play.
UP NEXT
The Aztecs are off until Saturday when they play at New Mexico.
Recent comments