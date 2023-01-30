SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL'S RALLY FALLS SHORT AT BOISE STATE

The Aztecs got within three points after trailing by 16 with 6:29 left

January 30, 2023 (Boise) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (18-6, 8-3) fell at Boise State (10-13, 5-5) 62-57 Monday evening. SDSU trailed by 16 points with 6:29 left but was able to rally to get within three points before the Broncos put the game away with free throws.

Three Aztecs had double-digit points, led by Asia Avinger’s 13. Mercedes Staples had 12 with nine coming in the first quarter and Yummy Morris had 10 and a team-high seven rebounds.

The Aztecs got off to a fast start and forced seven turnovers in Boise State’s first nine possessions to open a 13-1 lead.

SDSU went cold in the second quarter though and made just 2 of their 13 shots while the Broncos were 8-for-15 and went on an extended 23-4 run to take a 27-21 lead at the half.

The shooting woes continued for the Aztecs in the third quarter where they were just 4-for-17 while the Broncos shot 50 percent.

In the fourth, Boise State raced to a 16-point lead, but SDSU responded with a 12-0 run to bring the score to 54-40 with 3:14 left.

The Aztecs got within three with 27 seconds left but then Anna Ostlie made two free throws.

SDSU won the turnover battle 23-11 and scored 25 points off Bronco miscues.

STAT OF THE GAME

Boise State made eight of their first nine three-pointers.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs field goal percentage of 34.3 was their lowest in conference play.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs are off until Saturday when they play at New Mexico.

