Sophia Ramos led SDSU with 19 points

December 31, 2021 (Fresno) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (6-7, 0-2) lost at Fresno State 73-67 (5-8, 1-1) Friday afternoon. SDSU trailed by as much as 14 points in the second half but rallied to tie it up midway through the fourth quarter before coming up just short.

The Aztecs had four players in double-digits and were led by Sophia Ramos’ 19 points. Ramos hit five three-pointers, was 7-for-13 from the field and had a team-high six rebounds.

Kim Villalobos, who made her first start of the year, had 12 points while Mallory Adams and Mercedes Staples each had 10 points.

SDSU held the Bulldogs to 3-for-13 shooting in the first quarter and led by as much as six. The Aztecs lead grew to seven in the second quarter until the Bulldogs closed out the half with a 13-2 run capped off by a Hanna Cavinder buzzer-beating three to give Fresno State a 34-30 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs went on another run in the third quarter to push their lead to 53-39. SDSU rallied to tie the game at 57-57 with 5:52 left, but never could take the lead after Fresno State responded with a 9-2 run.

The Aztecs shot 45 percent from the field, their third highest of the year, but were 6-for-25 from three (24%) and made just five free throws compared to the Bulldogs’ 24. SDSU was whistled for a season-high 26 fouls.

The Bulldogs were led by the Cavinder twins. Haley had 24 points and 11 rebounds while Hanna had 20. Wytalla Motta had 17 points and 12 rebounds.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Aztecs were whistled for 26 fouls while the Bulldogs were only called for nine. This led to a free throw discrepancy of 31 to 8.

THE NOTE

The Bulldogs had just seven players available due to health and safety protocols.

UP NEXT

The Aztecs host Colorado State (10-1, 1-0) Monday night at 6 p.m. inside Viejas Arena.

