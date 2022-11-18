SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL'S SOPHIA RAMOS' BUZZER BEATER LIFTS AZTECS OVER PORTLAND 55-53

The Aztecs improve to 4-1 on the year

November 18, 2022 (San Diego) - The Aztec women’s basketball team (4-1) won a thriller over Portland (2-2) 55-53 after Sophia Ramos hit a running bank-shot as time expired. The Aztecs trailed by seven points with 3:43 left but didn’t allow the Pilots to make another field goal and came back to win their fourth game in a row.

"I'm proud of our kids for their effort tonight,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “We played a good defensive game against a very big team.”

Mercedes Staples led the Aztecs for the second straight game, finishing with 20 points and four made threes. Ramos had 12 points, including the game-winner, and Yummy Morris had 11 with a team-high eight rebounds.

Both squads got off to a slow start with each missing their first six shots. The Aztecs were able to force seven turnovers in the first half to go up 14-9.

The Aztecs never trailed in the first half, but Pilots knotted the score at 21-21 at the half. Both teams shot under 30 percent in the opening half.

Portland took their first lead midway through the third quarter at 28-26 and then pushed their lead to 37-30 a couple minutes later. SDSU was able to cut the deficit to four points (39-35) entering the fourth quarter.

"We were struggling offensively and then we let our defensive principles get away from us,” Terry-Hutson said. “On a night when the ball doesn't go in as often as we would like, you must rely on your defense. But, we have a very veteran team and I was proud that they didn't hang their heads and they just kept battling to put us in a position to win."

The Aztecs trailed until Mercedes Staples hit a three with 23 seconds left. On the next possession, Portland’s Alex Fowler was fouled and made one of two free throws to set up SDSU with the final shot in a tie game with 17 seconds left.

After a timeout, the Aztecs put the ball in Sophia Ramos’ hands. She drove to her right and put up a high arcing bank shot that went through as she fell to the floor and was mobbed by teammates.

"It's great that I was able to make that shot, but it's even better seeing our other players succeed,” Ramos said after the game. “Collectively we played a great defensive game, so my shot doesn’t happen without everyone else doing their part as well."

The Aztecs didn’t allow Portland to make a field goal in the final 3:43, erasing a seven-point deficit.

This is the first time the Aztecs have won four in a row since February of 2019.

Sophia Ramos passed 1,600 career points and Paris Johnson to move into fourth place on the SDSU all-time scoring list.

The Aztecs host Grambling State Tuesday at 6 p.m.

