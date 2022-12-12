SEALS THRILL IN OVERTIME WIN

Source: San Diego Seals

December 12, 2022 (San Diego) - What a night in San Diego!

The San Diego Seals came back from a 10-3 deficit to beat the Saskatchewan Rush in overtime at Pechanga Arena for the team’s home opener. The Seals scored nine straight in the second half to secure the victory.

“It didn’t start the way we wanted obviously, but what a win,” said General Manager and Head Coach Patrick Merrill. “That game showed a lot of character as a team and I’m so proud of our group tonight. The defense battled for a full 60 minutes, the offense scored when we needed them to, Chris [Origlieri] came in a gave us a spark. It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll get to enjoy the holiday.”

After a slow offensive start, forward Mac O’Keefe netted a pair of goals to spark the momentum. Forward Curtis Dickson continued to lead the Seals offense burying four goals and finishing with eight points on the night. Assistant captain Wesley Berg also finished with eight points in the campaign.

“Dane Dobbie kept saying to our offense ‘we’ve still got time’”, continued Merrill. “Going into that fourth quarter we knew we still had the opportunity to prove who we are as a team, and I think our players really came together tonight.”

“Don’t overlook the defense though,” said Merrill. “They worked their tails off the entire night and really kept us within reach. Between both Frankie and Chris, we were solid between the pipes as well.”

The Seals have a bye week heading into the holiday before heading Calgary to face the Roughnecks on December 30 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. San Diego will return home on Saturday, January 7 to face the Vancouver Warriors at Pechanga Arena.