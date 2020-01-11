SEARCH FOR MISSING TEEN GIRL AT RISK IN SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery

January 11, 2020 (Santee) – Members of the public are asked to join in a search today for Tarynn, a 16-year-old missing in Santee. The teen was last seen in the 10000 block of Glendon Circle in Santee yesterday.

She has blond hair and brown eyes. According to the Sheriff Watch Commander, she was last seen wearing her hair in a low ponytail and was wearing a black pajama top with gray pants, black or blue and white Vans slip-on shoes. She has blond hair and brown eyes, and was carrying a black bag with polka dots.

According to a post from East County Emergency Updates in the All Things Happening in Santee Forum, “The family has met with private search & rescue entities that are actively helping in the search for Tarynn. They are currently organizing a search & rescue for this morning that will require the public’s help. We will post details as soon as they provide them to us. Even though Tarynn is considered high risk due to her disabilities, SD Sheriff has “scaled back” their resources."

The post adds, "Tarynn has never done anything like this before. She is not a “run away” or a `troubled teen.'Tarynn has disabilities that impact her cognitive functioning & fluid reasoning. Tarynn recently had a negative experience with peers that has left her feeling desperate. We are scared & very worried for Tarynn’s safety.”

Please call 911 if you see her. For more information contact family representative Serena Salazar Toliver at (619) 564-2505 with any information or questions.

Additional information and photo: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2882137718689243&id=1478018925767803

