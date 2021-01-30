SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR MISSING RUNNER AT MISSION TRAILS

Update: The body of Max Lenail has been found in Mission Trails Regional Park, his parents have confirmed on Facebook. His father indicated that the death was apparently the result of a tragic accident.

By Miriam Raftery

January 30, 2021 (San Diego) – A search is underway in Mission Trails Regional Park for Maximilian “Max” Lenail. The 21-year-old man left North Park to go for a run in Mission Trails Regional Park on January 29. Heleft his white Subaru Outback parked at the trailhead, but has not been seen since, according to a flyer circulated in a Facebook group set up to help find him.

He was last seen wearing bright orange running shorts and a gray tank top at 10:30 a.m. yesterday. He is 5 feet, eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

“A land search started at 9 a.m. this morning at the trailhead,” Heath Meyer, a friend of Lenail, told ECM in an email this morning.

San Diego Police tweeted to request public help to find Lenail. If you have information on his whereabouts, call San Diego Police at (619)531-2000 and reference case 21-500097.

The Facebook page has information for anyone who wants to volunteer to help in the search.