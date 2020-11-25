SECRET HOLIDAY HELPER DONATES OVER $30,000 TO HELP FAMILIES IN NEED THIS THANKSGIVING

East County News Service

View video: https://vimeo.com/483714601

November 25, 2020 (San Diego) -- Lots of smiles, tears of joy, surprise and speechless reactions greeted Sheriff's Deputies Saturday who partnered with a holiday helper for a mission of kindness. The local businessman, who asked to stay anonymous, donated $30,000 in cash and $2,000 in grocery gift cards to help struggling local families.

“It's tough for many families right now,” a press release from the Sheriff’s department states, citing “job losses, people dipping into savings to pay bills or borrowing money from family or friends to make ends meet.”

So on Saturday, November 21st , the holiday helper went on a ride-along with deputies in Rancho San Diego, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove, Vista, Fallbrook and San Marcos.

Families received between $500 and $1,000 in cash and grocery gift cards.

Deputies identified the families in need while working as School Resource Deputies, on patrol in speaking to community members or while taking crime reports.

Many are coping with the loss of family members due to COVID-19 or cancer. There are also domestic violence and burglary victims. Others are struggling with job losses and medical issues. There are single mothers, fathers and grandparents stepping in to raise the children of addicted parents.

“We thank the holiday helper for his generous donation,” says Sheriff Bill Gore. “We wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving.”