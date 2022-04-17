SECRETS OF A SOCCER MOM - SIDELINE CONFESSIONS AT POWPAC

By Kathy Carpenter

March 30, 2022 (Poway) - Soccer moms have come a long way, or have they? Once perceived as the happy all-American family, what secrets lay beneath the happy facade? Find out at PowPac Community Theatre’s production of Secrets of a Soccer Mom , under the direction of Steve Murdock. It’s funny and heartfelt.

Three strong protagonists share the stage, each representing a different kind of soccer mom: the PTA mom who volunteers at and runs all school functions, the mom who is a friend but reluctant to become involved, and the new mom in town. These strong characters are on the sidelines of a soccer field, where their 8-year old sons are playing in a soccer game. While they are on the sidelines, they talk about all things women chat about, revealing their strengths and weaknesses as they progress through the game and make major attitude changes as the game progresses.

The set is bleachers and the costumes are sports wear. Nothing fancy. This is a show relying on the talent of the actresses to pull off their characters and they shined, along with wonderful storytelling. It’s so natural, you feel like you are at the soccer game with them. At least if you have been on the sidelines of a kids sporting event, it’s totally relatable. If you haven't been on the sidelines in a while, this play will bring you right back.

Come back to the field and enjoy a well done production of light-hearted and inspiring stories of women with strength and growth. The characters actually grow in the story, something I've found lacking in some plays lately. It makes a story much more engaging.