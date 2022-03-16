SEEDS, PLANTS AND MORE AT LEMON GROVE GARDEN AND NATURE CLUB SWAP EVENT MARCH 19

By Miriam Raftery

March 16, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Looking for plants to enhance your yard? Need info on gardening or homesteading? Bring cuttings or other items from your garden to swap with neighbors to find all of these things and more at the Lemon Grove Garden and Nature Club’s swap event this Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main Street in Lemon Grove.

You’ll find cuttings, plants, seeds and fresh produce as well as eggs, tools and more. Come share your knowledge and tips as well.

For more information, contact Stephanie Klein at 760-703-2625.

Bring a table, if possible, to display your items.