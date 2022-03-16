SEEDS, PLANTS AND MORE AT LEMON GROVE GARDEN AND NATURE CLUB SWAP EVENT MARCH 19

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

March 16, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Looking for plants to enhance your yard?  Need info on gardening or homesteading?  Bring cuttings or other items from your garden to swap with neighbors  to find all of these things and more at the Lemon Grove Garden and Nature Club’s swap event this Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main Street in Lemon Grove.

You’ll find cuttings, plants, seeds and fresh produce as well as eggs, tools and more.  Come share your knowledge and tips as well.

For more information, contact Stephanie Klein at 760-703-2625.

Bring a table, if possible, to display your items.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon