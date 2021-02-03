SELECT CVS PHARMACIES IN SAN DIEGO TO BEGIN COVID-19 VACCINATIONS ON FEB. 11

By Ken Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

February 3, 2021 (San Diego) - CVS Health will begin giving COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people Feb. 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across California, the company announced Tuesday.

People can begin booking appointments at stores taking part as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive shipments of vaccine.

“The list of specific stores will be available on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available,” a spokeswoman told Times of San Diego. “The communities listed in [our] press release are not the only communities where we’ll offer COVID-19 vaccinations in our CVS Pharmacy locations.”

Supply for the limited rollout in the state, which is sourced directly from the federal pharmacy partnership program, will be about 81,900 doses.

Participating CVS Pharmacies are in Carlsbad, Chula Vista, La Jolla and elsewhere in San Diego, the company said.

As more supply becomes available the company will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

Vaccines at CVS Pharmacy locations taking part in California will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in California is part of an initial 11 state rollout and includes about 335 CVS Pharmacy locations across Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Vaccines will eventually be available at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 million to 25 million shots a month.