SELF-CARE APP SHINE HOSTS THREE EVENTS FREE ON WED. MAY 20

Photo: Shine co-Founders Naomi Hirabayashi and Marah Lidey (youtube 2019)

May 19, 2020 (San Diego) - Whether on the frontlines, navigating the pandemic as a parent, or struggling with uncertainty, caring for our mental health matters now more than ever.

“You deserve to take a mental health break,” states an e-mail from Shine, a self-care community prototyped in 2015 as a weekday SMS message to practice self-compassion.

Shine has grown exponentially since then, and is hosting the second annual National Mental Health Break on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. They hope for it to trend at #NationalMentalHealthBreak

“You’ll walk away feeling calm, refreshed, and less alone in caring for your mental health,” promises the team at Shine.

Shine is making it easier for non-subscribers by offering a day of free, virtual gatherings all focused on helping one take a break and prioritize mental health.



What each event includes: A Daily Shine group meditation, insightful Q&As about navigating these uncertain times, and one-on-one discussions.

There are three event times, 6am Pacific, 9am or 3pm. Connect with the Shine community, and hear from mental health experts like therapist Dr. Jennifer Hardy, psychologist Anna Rowley Ph.D., and therapist Jor-El Caraballo.



Participants will also hear how special guests—including fashion designer Misha Nonoo, Broadway actress and Dear Evan Hansen cast member Gabrielle Carrubba, self-help author Sarah Knight, and Shine co-founders Marah Lidey and Naomi Hirabayashi—are incorporating mental health breaks into their routine.



Your mental health matters—join others in taking a 30-minute break to honor it.

More on the May 20, 2020 special events and how to submit your RSVP can be found here.

Info for Shine’s Care For Your Coronavirus Anxiety toolkit at: https://www.virusanxiety.com/