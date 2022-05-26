By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: a dirt bike race. Photo via Pixabay

May 26, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - Legislation by Sen. Brian Jones to save off-road vehicle competitions in California was unanimously approved Wednesday by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 894 by the Republican from Santee would replace the two-decade-old “red sticker” program administered by the California Air Resources Board that expired last year.

“The Senate recognized that this important measure is not just for the OHV community, but also for environmental programs and local economies throughout California,” said Jones.