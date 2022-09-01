By Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: a dirt bike race. Photo via Pixabay

September 1, 2022 (San Diego) - A bill by Sen. Brian W. Jones that protects off-highway vehicle competitions on public lands in California passed in the Legislature and heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom for final consideration.

Senate Bill 894 by the Republican from Santee would create a new registration program for off-road competition. It would replace the two-decade-old “red sticker” program administered by the California Air Resources Board that expired last year.

The bill was approved Tuesday by a vote of 71-2 in the Assembly and 40-0 in the Senate.

“The passage of this bill completes an extensive, three-year bipartisan legislative effort to save OHV competitions in California,” said Jones on Wednesday. “We worked with many stakeholders to craft the comprehensive consensus solution that SB 894 contains.”

Jones said the final bill is “narrowly tailored for legitimate competitors” practicing and racing on public lands, adding that it will help the economies of many rural regions that have long hosted competitions.

The legislation is cosponsored by the Coalition for Public Access and the California Motorcycle Dealers Association, and is supported by the American Motorcyclist Association, California Wilderness Coalition, Defenders of Wildlife, Motorcycle Industry Council, Off Road Vehicle Legislative Coalition, Sacramento Pacific International Trails Society, Specialty Vehicle Institute of America, Tuleyome and Yuba County.