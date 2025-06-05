SENATE PASSES 5 BIPARTISAN BILLS BY SEN. BRIAN W. JONES

Bills tackle public safety, insurance crisis, and more

East County News Service

June 5, 2025 (Sacramento) -- This week, Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) announced that five of his commonsense bills passed the Senate with unanimous, bipartisan support, and that they are now under consideration in the State Assembly.

Each proposal aims to address urgent issues facing Californians -- from public safety and insurance coverage to updating outdated state laws.

“These bills are focused on real problems and offer real solutions,” Jones said in a statement to the public. “From protecting communities from sexually violent predators to fixing gaps in insurance coverage for mobile homes, I’m proud to have unanimous support in the Senate and look forward to working with my colleagues in the Assembly to get them across the finish line.”

The five bills are:

SB 356 – Ensures that crime victims and their families can have all evidence considered by the Board of Parole Hearings prior to their perpetrator’s release, including graphic photos of the crime when considering the release of inmates. Click here for the factsheet.

SB 379 (SAFE Act) – Prevents the secret placement of Sexually Violent Predators in unsuspecting neighborhoods by requiring public safety to be considered and restoring accountability to the state’s placement process. Click here for the factsheet.

SB 380 – Implements recommendations from the California State Auditor to improve how SVPs are housed by requiring the Department of State Hospitals to conduct a feasibility study on using transitional housing for SVPs with conditional release. Click here for the factsheet.

SB 525 – Ensures mobile and manufactured homeowners receive equal insurance protection under California’s FAIR Plan, including full replacement value — just like standard homeowners. Click here for the factsheet.

SB 586 – Allows electric off-highway motorcycles to be registered and operated legally, improving safety and access for a fast-growing sector of outdoor recreation. Click here for the factsheet.

All five bills are head to the State Assembly for consideration.

“These are practical, needed changes that will help fix California by protecting communities, improving fairness, and bringing the law up to speed with today’s challenges,” Jones said.

Jones represents the 40th Senate District, encompassing the cities of Escondido, Poway, San Marcos and Santee as well as the city of San Diego communities of Carmel Mountain Ranch, Mira Mesa, Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Peñasquitos, Scripps Ranch, Sorrento Valley and University City.

His area of representation also includes the San Diego County unincorporated communities of 4S Ranch, Alpine, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Pine Valley, Rainbow, Ramona and Valley Center.