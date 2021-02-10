SENATOR BRIAN JONES INTRODUCES BILL TO COMBAT PORCH PIRACY

Stolen goods hurt the most vulnerable in our community

Source: Senator Brian Jones

Photo: CC by SA-NC via Bing

February 10, 2021 (Sacramento) – California State Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) has introduced Senate Bill 358, a measure to increase the penalties on persons who steal packages from the porch or entryway of someone's home.

“Because of the COVID-19 crisis, home delivery of goods has increased all across the nation. In particular, seniors and disabled Californians rely on package delivery for fundamental items such as medication and food,” stated Senator Jones. "Unfortunately, package theft continues to run rampant with the rise of home delivery services. This ‘porch piracy’ epidemic is serious and must be addressed by our criminal justice system. While current law is weak, this bill will ensure the punishment fits the crime."

Current law provides that a theft of a package from the porch or entryway of someone's home is merely a misdemeanor, no matter how many repeat convictions the perpetrator may have on their record.

SB 358 would allow prosecutors to charge the perpetrator ("porch pirate") with a misdemeanor or with a felony in the third or subsequent conviction during a 36-month period. This will increase the jail time for these thieves.

"Because current law treats package theft outside the home differently than burglaries inside the home, many of these porch pirates are habitual offenders who keep dodging real punishment for their crimes," continued Jones. “In addition to driving up the price for all consumers, porch piracy leaves the most vulnerable in our community without essential items that many need to survive."