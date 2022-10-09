SENATOR BRIAN JONES INTRODUCES BILL TO LIMIT HOMELESS CAMPS

By Miriam Raftery

View a video report by John Lekven with excerpts of Senator Jones’ press conference by clicking the image below; scroll down to read highlights.

October 9, 2022 (Escondido) – State Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) held a press conference Sept. 23 to announce a new bill he plans to introduce on the first day of the next legislative session, December 5. The measure would prohibit homeless encampments near sensitive community areas such as schools, parks, libraries, and day-care centers. It would also require enforcement officers to provide information to homeless people about sleeping alternatives, homeless and mental health services, and homeless shelters.

“It’s unfair and dangerous for neighbors, families and children that are near these sensitive areas. Our measure, along with Governor Newsom’s Care Court, will hopefully work together to help end the public camping in these areas, while also compassionately assisting the homeless with getting treatment for their mental and health needs and finding a more suitable space to stay.” He added that he is not seeking to criminalize homelessness. “Every Californian deserves a path off the street, and our bill will help make that happen.”

A press statement from Jones’ office notes that homelessness in San Diego County shot up 10 percent in the last year and is skyrocketing across the state, becoming a public health and safety crisis.

Jones’ bill is modeled after a recent measure passed by the City of Los Angeles.

At the press conference held in Escondido’s Grape Day Park, stakeholders and supporters joined Senator Jones, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Escondido City Councilmembers Joe Garcia and Mike Morasco, Escondido Union High School District Board Member Dane White, Escondido Union School Board Member Joan Gardner, Rincon Del Diablo Water Board Member Jim Murtland, representatives of the East County Transitional Living Center, and the Interfaith Community Services and law enforcement officials and others.