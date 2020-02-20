SENATOR BRIAN JONES JOINT AUTHORS MEASURE TO EXEMPT INTERPRETERS & TRANSLATORS FROM AB 5

“Arbitrary” legislation last year undermines entire industry that helps people with hearing, language challenges, Jones says

East County News Service

Photo: CC by ND – via Bing

February 20, 2020 (Sacramento) - State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) announced today he is joint-authoring Senate Bill 875 along with Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield). SB 875 will exempt interpreters and translators from Assembly Bill 5, which went into effect on January 1 of this year.

AB 5, by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher (D-San Diego), is forcing thousands of independent contractors to become formal employees of a business. Intended to crack down on abuses by big companies such as Uber and Lyft, the new law “has been a boon to union leaders but horrible for California's economy, workers, and businesses,” according to a press release issued by Jones.” AB 5 is particularly harmful to businesses owned by women and persons of color, who prior to AB 5 were winning in the California economy.“

Interpreters and translators work in a woman-dominated profession according to a recent Forbes article which describes the difficulties AB 5 is posing for these hard-working entrepreneurs.

"Interpreters and translators help some of the most vulnerable people in California," stated Senator Jones. "These service providers are often out on the road working a variable schedule. They are clearly much more of a contractor rather than employee, yet the arbitrary nature of AB 5 has boxed them in. If Democrat legislators and Governor Newsom care about hard-working families, they should support measures such as our SB 875."

The law has sparked lawsuits by freelance journalists, photographers and truckers.