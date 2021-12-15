SENATOR JONES HELPS OUT AT FEEDING AMERICA EVENT

10 volunteers honored with Senate Certificates of Recognition

Source: Senator Brian Jones

Photo: Senator Brian Jones loading food at the drive-thru distribution event and afterwards with Feeding San Diego volunteers (below right)

December 15, 2021 (Santee) – State Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) worked alongside “Feeding America” volunteers today during a drive-thru food distribution event held at Grossmont College.

“The most caring and rewarding thing we can do is to help families and individuals in need,” said Senator Jones. “The folks at ‘Feeding America’ are making a true difference and literally helping people survive. I was humbled to be able to work beside them here today.”

Jones also later provided Certificates of Recognition from the California State Senate to the top 10 local volunteers for Feeding America:

1. Gil Bolfango (407 hours of service)

2. Audrey Gipson (371 hours)

3. Gary Vittori (158 hours)

4. Linda Vittori (154 hours)

5. Sarah Hermison (83 hours)

6. Gerri Matthiesen (90 hours)

7. Tone Guia (132 hours)

8. Carmelle Remillard (67 hours)

9. Mickey Sands (55 hours)

10. Tom Fink (127 hours)

“These hard-working volunteers have donated hundreds of hours of their time towards the goal of providing food to those that otherwise would go hungry,” continued Jones. “On behalf of the California State Senate, I commend each and every one of you for your outstanding commitment and leadership.”