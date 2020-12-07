SENATOR JONES TO HOST VIRTUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE DEC. 9

East County News Service

December 7, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – State Senator Brian Jones will hold his annual holiday open house online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2020 has been a year of changes and challenges,” says Jones on the party invitaiton. “But in keeping with past traditions,my wife and I will still greet every attendee!” Each guest will have a 3-minute meeting slot assigned when you RSVP, as well as an opportunity to talk with staff on any ideas for legislation or if you need help with a state agency.

Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP to Senator.Jones@Senate.CA.gov

If you have any questions, contact Aaron.Andrews@sen.ca.gov or call (619)596-3136.


