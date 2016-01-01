Senator Weber Pierson holding Town Hall on Oct. 16

East County News Service East County News Service

Oct. 12, 2025 (San Diego County) -- California State Senator Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson is holding a Community Town Hall this week at Crawford High School in San Diego.

Weber Pierson's event will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 16, at the high school at 4191 Colts Way. You can RSVP here .

In an email shared with constituents of her District 39, Weber Pierson said she is holding the Town Hall to discuss how the newly passed California state budget "aligns with our shared values and fiscal realities."

"Yo ur voice plays a vital role in how I advocate for our district in Sacramento," she wrote.

The event will begin with a budget presentation where Weber Pierson said she will share highlights from this year’s California budget.

"From education and housing to health and wildfires, I’ll talk about what our state has funded while facing a $12 billion deficit," she wrote in the email.

Following the presentation, the floor will open for a Town Hall discussion where Weber Pierson will take questions and hear constituents' thoughts on the issues that matter most.