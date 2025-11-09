Senators advance potential deal to reopen federal government

Proposal would restore SNAP funding, but healthcare subsidies remain in limbo





By G. A. McNeeley

November 10, 2025 (Washington D.C.) -- On Sunday, November 9, The U.S. Senate moved forward on a measure aimed at reopening the federal government and ending the ongoing government shutdown that sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid, and snarled air travel, according to Reuters.

The agreement, reached by a group of Democrats who teamed up with Republicans, cleared the first hurdle on a vote of 60-40 to advance in a late-night Senate vote. If it's approved, it would still need to pass the House, and gain President Donald Trump's signature to become law, and reopen the government, according to NBC News.

However, even if the agreement has enough support to clear those hurdles, the process is still expected to take days--and has drawn controversy for failing to assure extension of Affordable Healthcare Act premiums, which Republicans have held the line against.

When the Senate reconvenes on Monday, November 10, Republican leaders will try to get a bipartisan agreement to circumvent Senate rules and move quickly to passage, according to Reuters. Otherwise, the chamber would require much of the coming week to move through procedural actions before voting on final passage, possibly extending the shutdown into next weekend.

What Is The Agreement Both Parties Came To?

NBC News reports that the agreement contains a “minibus,” which includes three full-year appropriations bills that will fund certain departments, such as the U..S. Department of Agriculture through the end of the fiscal year next fall.

This also includes a continuing resolution to fund the rest of the government at existing spending levels through January 30, 2026, and it would also fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through next September.

Reuters reports that the bill would also prohibit federal agencies from firing employees until January 30, 2026, which would stall Trump’s campaign to further downsize the federal workforce.

About 2.2 million civilians worked for the federal government at the start of Trump’s second term, according to federal records. Unfortunately, Reuters also reported that about 300,000 employees are expected to leave the government by the end of this year due to Trump’s downsizing effort.

“It looks like we’re getting very close to the shutdown ending,” Trump told reporters at The White House, prior to the vote, according to Reuters.

Why Is The Agreement So Divisive?

NBC News reports that the agreement doesn't include an extension of expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. Allowing the funds to lapse would raise insurance premiums for millions of Americans unless they’re extended. Instead, Democrats settled for a promise that the Senate would vote on a bill to extend the subsidies by the end of the second week of December, with the outcome uncertain.

Reuters reports that after a deal was struck with a handful of Democrats who rebuffed their party’s leadership, Republicans in the Senate agreed to a vote in December on extending subsidies under the ACA. Those subsidies help lower-income Americans pay for private health insurance and are due to expire at the end of the year.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) said he won’t promise that the House will vote on extending the subsidies, according to NBC News.

NBC News reports that the agreement follows extensive bicameral negotiations between party leaders and appropriators on the “minibus” package. Conservatives secured their demand to push the short-term bill into 2026, which defeated calls by Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) to set a mid-December deadline. However, it’s not clear if the deal has the support of House Democrats.

Reuters reports that the ACA enrollment period runs through January 15, 2026, which would allow time for a legislative effort to extend the credits for next year.

Health experts estimate that Americans shopping for 2026 Obamacare health insurance plans are facing a more than doubling of monthly premiums on average.

Who Had A Major Role In This Agreement?

The deal to end the shutdown was negotiated by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire), Senator Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire), Senator Angus King (I-Maine), and it gained approval from Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota), and The White House, according to NBC News.

The eight Democrats who voted to advance the measure were Shaheen, Hassan, King, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Senator John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania), Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), and Senator Jacky Rosen D-Nevada).

Despite being an independent senator, POLITICO describes King as an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

“After 40 long days, I’m hopeful that we can finally bring this shutdown to an end,” Thune said on the floor, according to NBC News. He also cited the “truly precarious situation” of federal workers forced to work without pay, and delays at airports as air traffic controllers and TSA agents missed paychecks.

POLITICO reports that there are a few obvious threads connecting the group who broke the partisan impasse this time. Most, but not all, previously held state-level office, including four former governors. Most, but not all, come from presidential swing states. Two have announced they’re retiring from the Senate after their current terms end, and two are senior members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. None are up for reelection in 2026.

Compromise Divides Democrats

NPR reports that Democrats are deeply divided about the compromise measure, which was opposed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) panned the agreement in a statement before the Senate vote.

"We will not support spending legislation advanced by Senate Republicans that fails to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits," Jeffries said in a statement, according to NPR. "We will fight the GOP bill in the House of Representatives, where Mike Johnson will be compelled to end the seven week Republican taxpayer-funded vacation."

NPR reports that Kaine, who voted for the measure, defended his vote by saying Democrats would be able to put important health care legislation up for a vote.

"Lawmakers know their constituents expect them to vote for it, and if they don't, they could very well be replaced at the ballot box by someone who will," Kaine said in his statement, according to NPR.

Additionally, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) said the deal is “a terrible mistake," and Democratic Representative Greg Casar of Texas called the deal a "betrayal" and a "capitulation,” according to NPR.

NPR also said that many Democrats believed that keeping the government shut down gave them their only legislative leverage, with Republicans still in control of Congress and The White House.

