September events in the Anza-Borrego Desert

Photo of people checking out the Anza Borrego Desert courtesy Anza Borrego Foundation

East County News Service

Sept. 10, 2025 (Borrego Springs) -- It's September -- and that means t he heat is on in the Anza-Borrego Desert.

With average daily high temperatures in the mid-90s °F and above, Borrego Springs will likely be too hot for comfortable outdoor activities, but the Anza-Borrego Foundation has two education events in the second part of the month.

A night hike on Saturday, Sept. 13 at the South Fork Palm Wash will take participants into the moonlit desert for a guided exploration of the unique landscape of the area. And o n Saturday, Sept. 20, the Foundation is holding "Anza-Borrego Under The Stars: Blair Valley."

The first event is an out-and-back 3 1/2-mile hike along uneven terrain. The hike will will be led by a certified Wilderness First Responder and have a 505-foot elevation gain. Hikers will descend into Palm Wash, passing a natural bridge and unique rock formations. The hike winds through sandstone corridors and open desert washes, offering a unique opportunity to experience the desert’s quieter side.

With minimal light pollution, the area is also ideal for stargazing.

The hike is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. with meeting spot at the Anza Borrego Foundation store next to Calico's in Borrego Springs.

The ABF store is at 587 Palm Canyon Drive #110. From that spot, hikers will carpool/caravan to the trailhead.

The Foundation said the hike is for c urious adventurers – anyone interested in exploring unique desert landscapes under the stars; for hikers who are comfortable with a moderate trail, uneven footing and light scrambling through a canyon; for n ature enthusiasts who enjoy learning about desert geology and nocturnal wildlife; for a mateur astronomers and stargazers who will appreciate excellent night sky viewing opportunities; and is ideal for locals and visitors alike.

The ABF recommends bringing a h eadlamp or flashlight (the foundatin recommends one with a red light); s turdy closed-toe hiking shoes; at least 2 liters of water per person; and snacks. Optional items to bring include binoculars, a camera, a star chart and a black light to see scorpions.

The cost for ABF members is $25, nonmember cost is $30 and students pay $15.

The Under the Stars event is from 8 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Blair Valley Campground in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, an official International Dark Sky Park.

Stargazers will get to explore the night sky's stars, planets and constellations with a guide and knowledgeable astronomer -- Larry Bradley -- who will bring his telescopes.

Bradley is a Research and Development Engineer at UCLA, currently researching the future of fusion energy as a commercial source of electrical power. He also volunteers with the Anza Borrego Foundation as an astronomy guide and supports other events such as member hikes, driving tours, and family camps.

The Foundation said that the event is for kids and adults, for n ature and outdoor lovers, and anyone who enjoys spending time in scenic, natural settings; a stronomy enthusiasts – beginners or experienced stargazers who want to observe the night sky in a designated Dark Sky Park and learn to use a telescope; and c ampers and adventurers and those looking to spend a night under the stars or camp nearby.

The event is set in a relaxed atmosphere, and the Foundation suggests bring camp chair, snacks, and drinks. Eventgoers are welcome to hang out, ask questions and enjoy the desert night.

The cost is $17 for ABF members, $20 for nonmemers and $10 for students.

Registration can be found here.

For more information on either event, visit the Anza Borrego Foundation, call (760) 767-0446 or e mail info@theabf.org

