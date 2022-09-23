SEUSSICAL JR. THE MUSICAL AT VISIONARY YOUTH THEATRE NOV. 4-13

East County News Service

September 23, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Visionary Youth Theatre presents Seussical, Jr at the Visionary Performance Space (8674 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa) from November 4-13. Bring your family and friends to enjoy as the diverse and talented children of Visionary School for the Performing Arts bring to the stage this fun, family musical directed and choreographed by Sharla Mandere.

“Oh, the thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’s best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza from TONY winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island and Ragtime).

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat, our narrator, tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child who gets in trouble for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton’s challenge is twofold – not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant!

Tickets are $16/(general) and $12/(military, seniors, children 12 yrs. and under).