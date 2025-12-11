Seven arrested for retail theft in Lemon Grove

East County News Service

December 11, 2025 (Lemon Grove) – Deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation's Community Oriented Policing and Problem-Solving (COPPS) team ran a retail theft operation at multiple businesses throughout the city on December 10. During the eight-hour operation, deputies made seven arrests—six misdemeanors and one felony—averaging roughly one arrest per hour.

“Retail theft remains a significant and ongoing challenge in Lemon Grove, affecting local businesses and the community at large,” says Sergeant Steven Sepulveda. “This week's operation underscores the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office and Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation's commitment to confronting the issue. We want to send a clear message: ‘You can’t steal from Lemon Grove anymore!’”

This successful operation was made possible through close collaboration between COPPS deputies, patrol deputies, detectives and businesses in Lemon Grove.