SEVEN EAST COUNTY MAGAZINE JOURNALISTS AND PHOTOGRAPHERS WIN PRESS CLUB AWARDS

East County News Service

October 4, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – San Diego Press Club has released its list of winners in the 47th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards. Seven of East County Magazine’s journalists and photographers made the list for the 2020 awards: Editor Miriam Raftery and photojournalists Rebecca Jefferis Williamson, Paul Kruze, Henri Migala, Emmet Pierce, Jake Rose and Kendra Sitton.

Although the winning entries have not yet been revealed, based on entries submitted and the winning names released, ECM’s honors will include our coverage of the La Mesa protest and riot, COVID-19 community impacts, and local politics/governmental issues.

“I congratulate our award-winning team for their dedication and exceptional efforts during often challenging conditions amid these turbulent times,” said ECM Editor Miriam Raftery.

Winners and placements will be announced in a virtual event on October 7.

View the full list of winners from all media outlets: http://sdpressclub.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-San-Diego-Press-Club-Winners-Announced.pdf

Prior to this awards competition, ECM has received 116 major journalism awards from San Diego Press Club, Society of Professional Journalists, the League of Women Voters, and other organizations for coverage ranging from breaking news and investigative journalism to feature stories and community reporting in the public interest.

ECM recently received a #FacebookJournalismGrant which has enabled the nonprofit news organization to maintain and enhance its reporting team during the COVID-19 pandemic.