SEVEN INMATES SAVED IN MASS OVERDOSE AT GEORGE BAILEY DETENTION FACILITY

By Miriam Raftery

Photo via San Diego Sheriff

July 18, 2021 (Otay Mesa) – San Diego Sheriff’s deputies and medical staff assigned to the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa used medication to save seven individuals suspected of overdosing on fentanyl.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 17, just before 1:30 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s department, deputies were alerted to a medical emergency inside a housing unit. An individual was found unresponsive. Deputies quickly notified medical staff and administered Naloxone. Also known as Narcan, Naloxone is a nasal spray commonly used to counter decreased breathing in an opioid overdose.

As deputies were assisting this individual, another person was exhibiting the symptoms of being under the influence. Deputies and medical staff provided treatment and administered Naloxone, then realized that five other persons within the same housing unit were showing signs of being under the influence of drugs. Deputies and medical staff immediately provided treatment and Naloxone was administered to these individuals.

Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were called to assist in medical treatment.

All seven individuals were transported to local hospitals for further treatment and are all expected to recover, according to the Sheriff.

District Attorney Summer Stephan recently warned the public about an alarming rise in fentanyl overdose deaths countywide, including deaths from counterfeit pain pills sold illegally.

San Diego County has the highest number of jail deaths in California, including some deaths from drug overdoses among inmates in custody.

Fortunately, this time seven lives were saved, thanks to the prompt actions of deputies and medical personnel armed with Naloxone.