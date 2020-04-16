SEVEN MORE COVID-19 DEATHS REPORTED, CASES EXCEED 2,000

By Jose A. Alvarez

April 16, 2020 (San Diego) - The ages of the people who died range from 64 to 100 years. Four are men and three are women and all had underlying medical conditions.

The age, gender and race and ethnic breakdown of the local COVID-19 deaths are:

Age:

80 and older: 32

70 to 79: 15

60 to 69: 6

50 to 59: 4

40 to 49: 1

20 to 29: 2

Gender:

34 Men

26 Women

Race and Ethnicity:

24 White

17 Hispanic

4 Asian

1 Multiple races

14 Unknown

County COVID-19 Cases Now at 2,012

Nearly 28,000 tests have been administered to San Diegans. To date, 2,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 82 new cases announced today.

Of the local cases, 1,017 (50.5%) were men and 989 (49.1%) were women. The gender of six people is unknown. Of the reported cases, 488 (24.3%) have required hospitalization and 173 (8.6%) of the total number of cases had to be placed in intensive care. Sixty (3%) have died.

Hospitals report directly to the state the number of patients who are currently hospitalized and in intensive care. The totals can be found here.

Priority Groups for COVID-19 Testing

Due to the widescale shortages of laboratory supplies and reagents, the County is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for testing for COVID-19. The three specific groups are:

Priority 1

Hospitalized patients

Healthcare facility workers with symptoms

​Priority 2

People 65 years and older and patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms

Patients with underlying conditions and first responders with symptoms

Priority 3

Essential workers with symptoms

Healthcare facility workers and first responders

People with symptoms who are not in above categories

People with mild symptoms in communities with high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations

More Case Information

