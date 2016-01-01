SEVEN VOTE CENTERS NOW OPEN FOR SUPERVISORIAL SPECIAL ELECTION

Voting has started for those in the County of San Diego's First Supervisorial District (Photo courtesy County of San Diego)

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

Jun. 20, 2025 (San Diego County) -- If you live in the County of San Diego’s First Supervisorial District, you can cast your ballot early at any one of seven vote centers in the district.

Voting started June 2 1 for the two candidates -- Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, a Democrat, and Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, a Republican.

The person elected will fill the district’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term that ends in January 2029. Only those who live in the district can vote in the election.

District 1 runs from the Pacific Ocean to the Otay and San Miguel mountains in the east, and from Barrio Logan in the north to the U.S./Mexico international border on the south. The district includes the cities of Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, and some communities within the City of San Diego, including Barrio Logan, East Village, Golden Hill and more. It also includes the unincorporated areas of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres, Sunnyside, La Presa and parts of Spring Valley. If you’re not sure if you live in District 1, you can look it up at sdvote.com

Some vote center locations have changed since the primary election in April, so check the list of locations before you head out to cast your ballot.

Vote centers are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, June 30, at the locations below:

Bonita Vista Middle School – Cafeteria

650 Otay Lakes Rd.

Chula Vista, 91910

Chula Vista City Hall

276 4th Ave.

Chula Vista, 91910

MAAC Community Center

1387 3rd Ave.

Chula Vista, 91911

South Bay Union School District Education Center – Burress Auditorium

601 Elm Ave.

Imperial Beach, 91932

Mountain View Community Center – Back Meeting Room

641 S Boundary St.

San Diego, 92113

San Ysidro Senior Center

125 E Park Ave.

San Ysidro, 92173

Spring Valley Community Center – Olsen Room

8735 Jamacha Blvd.

Spring Valley, 91977

On the final day of voting, July 1, six more vote centers will open for a total of 13 locations and the hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find a vote center or an official ballot drop box near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or look up your pamphlet online with the View Voter Information Pamphlet (Sample Ballot) tool at sdvote.com

Vote centers have replaced polling places and provide more services.

You can v ote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot, v ote using an accessible ballot marking device, r eceive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages, and r egister to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day.

Voters can use a touch screen to make their selection on ballot marking devices. When finished, the voter will print out the official ballot, review it, place it in a secrecy sleeve and hand it to a poll worker to insert it in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar’s office.

The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Remember that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot drop box is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate on the ballot.

Additionally, an individual may not circulate any petitions, including those for initiatives, referenda, recall or candidate nominations.

Don’t delay! If you have been holding onto your ballot, act now. You can vote from home and return your ballot through the mail – no postage needed – or to any of the Registrar’s 29 official ballot drop boxes around the district. Remember to sign and date your return ballot envelope. You must sign your return envelope for your vote to be counted.

The Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes are open 24 hours a day up until 8 p.m. on the final day of voting, July 1. Visit sdvote.com to check the location list or the locator map to find a location near you.

The sooner the Registrar’s office receives your ballot, the sooner it is processed for the first release of election night results.