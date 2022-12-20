SHANE HARRIS HOSTS CHRISTMAS DAY BREAKFAST AND GIFT GIVEAWAY FOR FOSTER KIDS, HOMELESS YOUTHS AND STRUGGLING FAMILIES

East County News Service

December 20, 2022 (San Diego) – The 6th Annual Shane Harris Community Christmas Day Breakfast & Gift Giveaway will take place on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 6125 Imperial Ave. in San Diego. San Diego's only Christmas Day gathering for foster families, unsheltered youths and struggling families will feature thousands of wrapped gifts for kids, bikes, electronic devices and 16 tons of snow!

Families countywide can register and volunteers can sign up at



shaneharrischristmasbreakfast.org/. Donations can also be made at this link.



The annual gathering was started by Shane Harris who is a national civil rights activist and the President and Founder of the People's Association of Justice Advocates, a civil rights activist. This year’s event is co-hosted by Gomez Trial Attorneys.

Harris is a former foster youth of 13 years in San Diego's foster care system. Following the losses of both of his parents Harris experienced many holidays without his family and wanted to make sure no other child in the foster care system or in the community felt the same void he felt which empowered him to launch the annual gathering on Christmas morning .

Harris launched the annual gathering six years ago out of a desire to ensure that foster children and youth, foster families, unsheltered youths, and struggling families across the community have a place to go on Christmas Day that reflects that of a family gathering as opposed to an event prior to Christmas Day that feels like an event.

The annual event has grown over the years and annually serves over 500 families and it features thousands of wrapped gifts for kids, 16 tons of snow, and breakfast for the family.

The People’s Association of Justice Advocates is a national civil & human rights organization founded to keep Dr. Martin Luther King's dream alive through direct action with a balanced standard of justice for all no matter what race, religion, criminal record, sexuality, gender status, or citizenship.