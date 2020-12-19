SHANE HARRIS HOSTS CHRISTMAS DAY EVENT FOR FOSTER CHILDREN: DONATIONS AND VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

By Miriam Raftery

December 19, 2020 (San Diego) – The Fourth Annual Shane Harris Community Christmas Day Breakfast for foster youths will be held on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020 between 8:00 a.m. and 11 a.m.at the Jacobs Center 404 Euclid Ave. San Diego. The event is at capacity, with 800 families registered to attend.

Volunteers are needed, as well as donations to provide each family with toys and gifts for children of all ages and a gift-card to a local restaurant for a holiday breakfast.

The event will be outside and has been cleared by state and county health officials, says Rev. Shane Harris with the People’s Alliance for Justice, organizer of the event, which will include both drive-through and walk-up options.

“We need all hands on deck so if you are able and willing please join us in trying to make many people’s Christmas special,” Rev. Harris says. “ I started this event in 2016, because when I was a child in the foster care system after the loss of my parents, I went through many holidays extremely alone and feeling disconnected. I wanted to make sure that I make an effort to turn that around for many children in our systems. This year has been painful both health wise and economically for many families and we are trying to bring hope to the many families coming from across the county to attend this event.”

Can’t volunteer? Make a donation to the People’s Alliance for Justice at https://www.powr.io/checkout_screen?app_id=22209727

Please sign up at the link below to volunteer:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shane-harris-community-christmas-event-volunteer-sign-up-tickets-131783458873