Shane Harris leading backlash against parking fees in Balboa Park

East County News Service

Jan. 9, 2026 (San Diego County) -- San Diego public advocate Shane Harris has introduced a new ordinance to fully repeal paid parking in Balboa Park and restore free public parking.

To support this effort, Harris has launched this online petition to demonstrate broad public support for making Balboa Park parking free again.

Harris has also called a press conference for Monday, Jan. 12 at Balboa Park that will include supporters from around San Diego County, including El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and Jim Kiddrick, president and CEO of the San Diego Air & Space Museum.

Starting this past Monday, Jan. 5, the park’s century-long tradition of free access for vehicles came to an end.

Harris argues that the system is not just a financial burden but "a logistical disaster that punishes the very people the park was built to serve."

The parking charges in Balboa Park were not approved by city voters in a general election. Instead, they were enacted through a series of votes by the San Diego City Council.

Because this was an administrative decision by the council rather than a ballot measure, Harris's petition is specifically designed to pressure the council to reverse its own vote.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria remained firm has stated that the city will not reverse course, saying the paid parking is needed to bridge the city's growing structural budget deficit. Earlier this week, Gloria said that the kiosks alone generated $23,000 in their first two days in service.

A memo from Gloria stated that "reversing course now would create uncertainty and send the message that addressing our fiscal stability is optional because it is politically uncomfortable," even as severl San Diego City Council members have been hearing an earful from residents across the county.

San Diego City Councilmembers Stephen Whitburn, Raul Campillo and Vivian Moreno originally cast "No" votes on the plan and are calling for a total repeal, and City Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee and Sean Elo-Rivera have joined the chorus, issuing a joint request to Gloria this pas week to at least pause the fees.

For those venturing into the park, the new price of admission depends heavily on where you park and whether you have successfully navigated the city's new "Resident Verification Portal" — a process that requires a $5 fee and a 48-hour wait for approval. Click here for more on the parking fees.

The petition led by Harris highlights a growing frustration among those in the "commuter" class.

While San Diego city residents receive a discount, those living in neighboring cities like Chula Vista and Lemon Grove — who have long viewed Balboa Park as their regional treasure — are being charged full tourist rates.

"Residents from surrounding cities are being treated like tourists in a park that belongs to the entire region," Harris’s petition states.

Beyond the cost, the petition notes that malfunctioning meters and "unclear signage" have left many seniors and families confused, leading to accidental overcharges.

Short background on the parking fees and the press conference

The transition from free to paid parking took place over two primary council meetings in late 2025.

On Sept. 15, 2025, the San Diego City Council initially voted 6-2 to move forward with a "Parking Management Plan." This established the tiered pricing structure and the plan for meters on park roads. On Nov. 18, 2025, the council finalized the plan with a 6-3 vote. (The second vote approved the specific costs for monthly and annual passes and set the official start date for Jan. 5, 2026.)

The City Council has the authority to set "user fees" for city-managed facilities like parking lots and meters to cover operational costs or address budget deficits without a public vote. In this case, the fees were included as a revenue-generating measure in the City of San Diego's FY 2026 budget to help close a projected $350 million deficit.

Since the voters never directly approved these charges, the primary way for residents to overturn them now is through the City Council repealing the ordinance or, as some advocates like Harris have suggested, gathering enough signatures to force a future referendum on the ballot.

At Monday's press conference, set for 10 a.m. at the parking lot in front of the San Diego Air & Space Museum, Harris said he will be joined by Wells, Jones and other mayors and elected officals throughout San Diego County, as well as residents and community advocates.

There, Harris said, he will announce a coordinated regional effort calling for a full repeal, "not a temporary pause," of paid parking in Balboa Park.

About 13 mayors from cities across the county have committed to support the repeal effort, according to a press release from Harris's office.