Sharp-Collins hosting annual holiday giveaway for families in need

Dec. 15, 2025 (San Diego) – Assemblymember Dr. LaShae Sharp-Collins is inviting families to attend the 2025 Holiday Giveaway this weekend.

The event, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20 at Bell Middle School, is aimed at providing essential items and supportive services to those in need during the holiday season.

The annual event will offer a robust array of assistance. The school is located at 620 Briarwood Road in San Diego.

Assemblymember Sharp-Collins organized the giveaway to directly assist families within the 79th District with critical holiday provisions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive turkeys, hams and fresh produce to help prepare holiday meals. In addition to food items, the giveaway will also distribute coats, shoes, and toys for children, ensuring a brighter holiday for local families.

All items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Beyond the distribution of goods, this year's holiday giveaway is placing a strong emphasis on community support by providing additional wrap-around health services. These services are made possible through the collaboration of local community partners and businesses committed to uplifting families and promoting well-being during this time of year.

The 79th District Holiday Giveaway is being held in partnership with several key community organizations, including Young & Prosperous, Black Girls United and Youth Excellence Club. Their collective efforts help ensure the event is a significant resource for the community.