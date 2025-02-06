SHARP GROSSMONT HOSPITAL HOLDS CLOTHING DRIVE FOR PATIENTS IN NEED

By G. A. McNeeley

Photo: screenshot of video courtesy of Sharp Grossmont Hospital

February 6, 2025 (La Mesa) – Aiming to help patients be “discharged with dignity,” Sharp Grossmont Hospital held a clothing drive on February 1st. If you missed the event, you can still donate clothing and shoes at the hospital’s thrift store, Thrift Korral, 8693-A, La Mesa Blvd. in La Mesa.

“We collected approximately 2,000 items during the hours of the drive,” Linda Van Fulpen, the manager of Volunteer Services at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, told ECM in an interview.

Van Fulpen explained that the drive helps patients who don’t have their own clothing or shoes. This may include people who are homeless or indigent, patients who are being transferred to skilled nursing facilities, parents staying with children in Pediatrics, Behavioral Health patients attending court hearings, Endoscopy patients requiring a change of clothing, and low-income women in Prenatal Clinic.

The items that can be donated include jackets, sweatshirts, shoes, socks, undergarments, sweatpants, and pants with an elastic waistband.

Asked what items were requested and whether enough items were collected to meet the needs, Van Fulpen replied, ”We asked for adult jackets, sweatpants, shoes, socks, t-shirts, and pants. We can always use more men’s clothing and shoes as those items aren’t often donated to our thrift store. Items that cannot be used for our patients were given to our thrift store, the Thrift Korral.”

She added that socks are always appreciated, while shoes should be tennis shoes and slide-on varieties, but not dress shoes or shoes with heels.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital holds clothing drives “once or twice a year,” Van Fulpen said.

In 2024, nearly 8,500 articles of clothing and shoes were given to patients in need when leaving Sharp Grossmont Hospital. This was thanks to the generous clothing donations from the people who donated to Discharge With Dignity.

In 2019, California Senate Bill 1152 mandated that hospitals create plans for safely discharging homeless patients, including weather-appropriate clothing. Sharp Grossmont Hospital has been known to consistently exceed these requirements, stay ahead of industry standards, and show their commitment to compassionate care, according to a press release for the event.

How To Donate:

Items can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thrift Korral. The address is 8693-A, La Mesa Blvd.

Donations are accepted at the loading dock behind the shop.

The next drive will be later this year.