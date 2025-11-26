Sharp HealthCare nurses begin strike

Photo of striking nurses by Lauren Cazares Facebook page

East County News Service

Nov. 26, 2025 (San Diego County) -- Thousands of nurses at Sharp HealthCare in San Diego began a strike today that is expected to last through Thanksgiving weekend.

The strike is likely to impact hospital operations during one of the busiest times of the year. The hospital group says it has been making arrangements to maintain patient care.

More than 5,000 nurses and healthcare professionals are participating to negotiate for better pay, improved sick leave and safer staffing levels. The healthcare workers are part of t he Sharp Professional Nurses Network (SPNN) and other unions at Sharp HealthCare locations across San Diego County. They are seeking a new contract addressing concerns that include current conditions they say are unsafe and that their compensation isn't competitive with other hospitals in the region.

SPNN authorized the strike after months of unsuccessful negotiations, with a large majority of members voting in favor. Sharp HealthCare has stated it has put forward a strong proposal that includes significant pay increases and other benefits.

The strike is expected to last until 7 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 29.

A note to patients on Sharp's website said: " Your care remains our top priority. Sharp anticipated that the union might take this step and has highly qualified nurses and other health care workers ready to provide the excellent care our patients and their family members deserve and expect.

"If you have an appointment or procedure scheduled at a Sharp location or with a Sharp provider, please proceed as instructed. Your provider’s office will contact you directly if rescheduling is necessary. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause our patients and their families.

"We remain dedicated, as always, to continuously providing safe, high-quality health care to the San Diego community."