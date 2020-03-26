SHARP REES-STEALY TEMPORARILY CLOSING SOME FACILITIES IN LA MESA AND CHULA VISTA

By Miriam Raftery

March 26, 2020 (La Mesa) – Sharp Rees-Stealy has announced that due to the COVID-19 emergency, starting March 26 it will temporarily close its La Mesa West facility on El Cajon Blvd. (though the Grossmont facilities will remain open). The medical group will also temporarily shut down most services at its Chula Vista facility, except for occupational medicine, pharmacy and urgent care, starting March 27.

In addition, all optical shops including the online MySharpEyes contact lens service are closed. Pharmacies are open only for curbside pickup and delivery.

Other sites may close temporarily in the next few weeks, according to an email sent to patients, who should check sharp.com/srs for updates.

“The temporary closures of these clinics will allow the medical group to conserve and consolidate precious supplies including personal protective equipment and allow the group to allocate vital cleaning resources to other sites,” a statement reads.

Patients with a doctor at these locations will receive care at another location or through a video or phone visit. All phone numbers remain the same and patients can also use Sharp’s FollowMyHealth site to reach their physician.

The group has instituted a patient-only policy for all clinic visits, though a parent may accompany a child to a pediatric visit. An expectant partner may attend an OB visit via FaceTime, Skype or another mobile video app. Sharp Rees-Steal notes, “We realize this may not be easy for you and that some circumstances will warrant exceptions to this policy.”

Sharp Rees-Stealy also offers these reminders for patients:

Sharp Rees-Stealy follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agency guidelines and will test patients for COVID-19 only when medically necessary per these guidelines.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Stay home as much as possible and if you must go out, practice social distancing.

For information on testing, treatment and frequently asked questions, please visit sharp.com/coronavirus.