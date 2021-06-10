SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT HAS HUNDREDS OF JOBS TO FILL

Source: San Diego Sheriff’s Department

June 10, 2021 (San Diego's East County) -- Are you or someone you know looking for a job? The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is hiring. 

Watch the latest recruiting video: One Agency, Multiple Career Possibilities. 

You can apply online at joinsdsheriff.net. Or you can begin the hiring process by texting the word "JOIN" to (855) 737-4374.

There are hundreds of positions open for Sheriff’s cadets and deputies, mental health clinicians, nurses, dispatchers, fingerprint examiners and more. This increase in services will broaden reentry programs to help people in custody prepare for their return to our communities. 


