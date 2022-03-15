SHERIFF’S DEPT. HOSTS COFFEE WITH COMMUNITY MARCH 16 IN SPRING VALLEY

East County News Service

March 15, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s Rancho San Diego station will host a coffee with the community on Wednesday, March 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Spring Valley Community Center at 8735 Jamacha Blvd., Spring Valley.

Coffee with the Community gives the public a chance to chat with the Station's command staff, deputies, Crime Prevention Specialist and Senior Volunteers in a casual setting and exchange ideas and concerns over a cup of coffee.





“Community outreach is a top priority of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Members of the community should feel comfortable bringing problems related to safety and security to our staff,” the invitation states.

The department encourages people to come out and make a positive difference in your community.

To download an event flyer, click here.

For more information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Nancy Ortiz at (619) 660-7009 or via email at Nancy.Ortiz@sdsheriff.org.