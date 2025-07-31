SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES SHOOT, KILL SUSPECT WHO FIRED AT OFFICERS AFTER SWAT STANDOFF IN SANTEE

By Miriam Raftery

July 31, 2025 (Santee) – Michael Redding, 55, has been identified as the suspect fatally shot by Sheriff’s deputies in Santee on Sunday after a standoff ended with the suspect opening fire on SWAT officers, according to San Diego Police, which is investigating the incident.

Names of the three SWAT team deputies who opened fire have also been released.

Deputies responded to a call reporting an assault with a firearm and criminal threats against the suspect’s sister and her husband at their home at 9016 Willowgrove Ave.in Santee shortly before noon on July 27. The victims had fled the home and informed deputies that the suspect was inside, armed with a handgun.

Deputies called his phone to try and negotiate a peaceful resolution, but Redding refused to speak with them and remained barricaded in the residence, according to Lt. Arturo Swadener with San Diego Police Dept, which is investigating the officer-involved shootings.

The SWAT team and Crisis negotiating team were called in and did negotiate with the Redding for several hours, but he refused to come out and after several hours, a gunshot was heard from inside the home.

Lt. Swadener says that fearing the suspect may have shot himself, the SWAT team dispatched a drone to see if he needed medical help. Seeing the suspect further barricading himself, the officers deployed chemical agents.

Redding then came out the front door and fired rounds at deputies around 7 p.m., striking an armored vehicle. Three deputies fired their weapons, striking the suspect, who was declared dead at the scene.

The deputies who fired at Redding are Luke Vories, Kevin McCauley and Parker Robbins. Vories has served with the Sheriff’s Department for 13 years, while McCauley and Robbins have served for nine years and three years respectively.

All officers wore body-worn cameras and SDPD confirms that the cameras were in operation during the incident.

SDPD homicide investigators are reviewed the shooting, as is customary for all officer-involved shootings.