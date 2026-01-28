Sheriff’s SWAT team aids LAPD in apprehending felony warrant suspect in Lakeside

East County News Service

File photo via San Diego County Sheriff’s SWAT detail

January 28, 2026 (Lakeside) – Sheriff’s deputies from the Lakeside substation and the San Diego County Sheriff’s SWAT team assisted Los Angeles Police officers to take a “suspected armed and dangerous felony warrant suspect into custody,” according to Lieutenant David Perkins, Lakeside Sheriff’s substation.

The arrest was made yesterday around 4:10 in the vicinity of Main Avenue and Laurel Street in Lakeside. After deputies arrested the suspect, he was transferred to the custody of LAPD officers.